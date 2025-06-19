Local care home celebrates 25 years of service with Hickathrift House
Peggy now laundry assistant, started at Barchester in June 2000 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years. Whilst her daughter Chantelle, started her career in June 2015 and quickly raised to Head Housekeeper, ensure that every room and living space is maintained to the highest standards.
Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Peggy and Chantelle have achieved these milestones. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Paula Melerski General Manager of Hickathrift House said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 25 years of loyal service with Peggy and Chantelle. They have demonstrated their dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Hickathrift House when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Peggy and Chantelle!”
Hickathrift House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hickathrift House provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.