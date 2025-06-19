Local care home celebrates 25 years of service with Hickathrift House

A Laundry Assistant and Head Housekeeper at Hickathrift House in Marshland St James has received a prestigious combined 25 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years and 15 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peggy now laundry assistant, started at Barchester in June 2000 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years. Whilst her daughter Chantelle, started her career in June 2015 and quickly raised to Head Housekeeper, ensure that every room and living space is maintained to the highest standards.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Peggy and Chantelle have achieved these milestones. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula Melerski General Manager of Hickathrift House said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 25 years of loyal service with Peggy and Chantelle. They have demonstrated their dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Hickathrift House when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Peggy and Chantelle!”

BHC

Hickathrift House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hickathrift House provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.