Local care home appoints new head chef

Michael Angeles is the new Head Chef at Hilton Park Care Home

Staff and residents at Barchester Healthcare’s Hilton Park Care Home, in Bottisham have welcomed a new Head Chef to head up the Kitchen and Catering team.

Michael Angeles showcased his culinary skills by providing a food tasting event at Hilton Park Care Home where residents and their families were able to sample dishes from the new menu. The event took place at Hilton Park on Thursday 12th June.

Hilton Park Care Home is one of over 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

The new Head Chef said: “I am delighted to join the team here at Hilton Park and am enjoying meeting and getting to know our residents. I’m looking forward to managing the expectations of the residents and continuing to provide high quality food.”

Geanina Tinca the General Manager for Hilton Park Care Home, said: “I am pleased to welcome Michael to the team here at Hilton Park. We are committed to providing nothing but the highest quality food and I really think Michael will be a big hit with our residents.”

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides residential care and nursing care for 88 residents from respite care to longer term stays.