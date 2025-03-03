Local care assistant celebrates ten years of service at Rose Lodge

A much-cherished Care Assistant at Rose Lodge in has received a prestigious Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years.

Mandy Diggle, started at Barchester in March 2014 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Mandy has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Meg Jones, General Manager of Rose Lodge said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Mandy. she has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Rose Lodge when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Mandy!”

