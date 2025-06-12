Local Cambridgeshire shop launches incredible deal to feed a family for just £5
Family Shopper March Subway, on High Street, March, is helping families tackle the rising cost of living with an unbeatable limited-time offer: four 6-inch Subway meal deals (including a sandwich, drink and cookie or crisps) for just £5 total-a saving of more than 80%.
The exclusive deal, available through Snappy Shopper, runs from Friday, June 13 until Sunday, June 15 and is designed to give local households a little extra breathing room while still enjoying a proper meal together-delivered straight to their door.
Store owner, Jaz Jatana, said the promotion is about giving back to the community: “We know how tough things are at the moment for families.
“This is our way of helping people enjoy a treat without worrying about the price tag.”
The store, which has served in the area since 2016 and has offered delivery through Snappy Shopper since 2019, is also running a prize draw-every customer who orders by Wednesday, June 18, will be entered for a chance to win a Lay-Z Spa hot tub.
