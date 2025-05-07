Local activities coordinator celebrates long service award at Rose Lodge

Jane Ritchie celebrating 15 years long service with a card made by her residents.

An Activities Coordinator at the Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has received a prestigious Long Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 15 years.

Jane Ritchie, now Head of Activities, started at Barchester in May 2010 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Jane has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Meg Jones, General Manager of Rose Lodge said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Rose Lodge. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Rose Lodge when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Jane!”