Leading Peterborough recruiter wraps up 2024 charity fundraising

From food bank collections to skydiving extravaganzas, the team at leading HR and Recruitment specialist Gi Group, which has a branch on Cowgate in Peterborough, completed it all in the name of charity throughout 2024.

Finishing the year with an impressive grand total of over £12,000 raised for a number of local and national charities, the whole Gi Group team did their part to ensure fundraising success.

Sally Charlton, People Partner and Chair of the CSR Committee at Gi Group, commented: “I’m incredibly proud of the team for everything they’ve achieved in our fundraising efforts. I’m so pleased we were able to support so many different charities.

"At Gi Group we focus on supporting charities that make a real difference and, in many instances, they have cared for and supported our team, both past and present. We recognise how challenging 2024 was for so many so if it was time, food or monetary donations, we really couldn’t be more grateful for the fantastic teamwork shown by each member of our business.

“Charity fundraising is really at the heart of our company culture as we’re determined to continue supporting local charities to help bring about positive change within our communities.”

According to the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, participating in company fundraising can help employees to feel united and with a shared goal, they can feel rewarded and accomplished. The fundraising activity can also help to create a nurturing and encouraging desire to learn and improve. These findings help to show the importance of Gi Group’s charity initiatives. Not only do funds help to support the work of charities across the country, but it also fosters a supportive and collaborative working environment.

Sally continued: “Throughout the year we have had several fantastic fundraisers which kicked off with our company-wide conference in March where we raised nearly £1,000 for Willow Burn Hospice in memory of our colleague, Sara O’Brien.

“Since then, we have had several food bank collections, our fabulous Dragon Boat Race, Race for Life challenges, Macmillan coffee mornings and a very thrilling skydive which raised an impressive £1,000. I’d like to say a huge thank you and well done to everyone who took part in our fundraising throughout the year - thank you for your hard work and commitment to our selected charities.”

The Gi Group team also rallied together to complete mammoth challenges like The Three Peaks Challenge. This year, the team tackled the gruelling 30 mile hike up the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales, for the second year running. Raising a staggering £6,800 for Dementia UK and Well Child the crew of 15 exceeded their fundraising goals.

The business, which specialises in HR and recruitment in sectors from industrial, manufacturing and production to warehousing and distribution, is passionate about selecting charities with a meaningful connection to its team. Previously, across the business’ 23 branches, teams have raised money for charities that support individuals within the organisation, with first-hand experience for the vital need of their support.

Sally added: “Not only are we focused as a business to do what we can with our charity fundraising, but our employees really go above and beyond to arrange challenges in their own time. We’re proud of the collaborative working environment we have created. I’m looking forward to the year ahead to see what our teams manage to achieve, and I have no doubt it will continue to be bigger and better.”

Gi Group UK is headquartered in Chesterfield in the Midlands. The business employs close to 500 people and in 2024 was proud to serve almost 1500 clients from 87 locations (26 branches and 61 sites). The business is uniquely committed to the creation of social and economic value for both employers and candidates alike. The organisations parent company, Gi Group Holding, places one person in work every 90 seconds in the UK.