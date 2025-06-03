Leading Cambridgeshire charity seeks passionate trustees to help drive community impact

Cambridgeshire Community Foundation, the county's largest place-based grant maker, is recruiting new trustees to join its board and help shape the future of local philanthropy.

The Foundation, which has awarded over £39 million in grants across more than 10,000 projects over the past 21 years, is looking for passionate individuals from across the county to bring fresh perspectives to its strategic direction.

The charity's recent Vital Signs 2024 report highlighted substantial inequalities across Cambridgeshire's communities, making the need for effective community support more critical than ever. From 2024 to 2025, the Foundation awarded almost £4 million in grants to projects addressing health inequalities, homelessness, social isolation and environmental conservation, among other issues.

Successful trustees will join a diverse board of 14 members supporting the Foundation's ambitious 2025-28 strategy, which focuses on growing philanthropy, understanding community needs, and continuing to raise the Foundation’s profile as the charity for Cambridgeshire.

Current trustees of Cambridgeshire Community Foundation

To support the charity’s growth, The Foundation is particularly keen to welcome new board members who bring relevant expertise in one or more of the following areas: grant-making; marketing and communications; public relations; business development; fundraising; community engagement; human resource management; artificial intelligence; digital.

The role offers professional development opportunities, including strategy and leadership experience in the not-for-profit sector, non-executive director experience, and skills development in areas such as risk management and stakeholder engagement.

Board members serve three-year terms, attending four board meetings annually plus sub-committee meetings. While the role is voluntary, expenses are covered, and flexible attendance options include remote participation.

The Foundation particularly welcomes applications from individuals who can bring diverse perspectives and represent the communities it serves.

Applications close on Friday 12th September 2025 at 5pm.

For more information about the role and how to apply, visit https://www.cambscf.org.uk/volunteer/trustee/