Laxton Junior School community raises over £650 in support of local charity

Johnny Reynolds, a remarkable young athlete from Oundle, was known for his infectious smile and love of life. Sadly, he passed away in December 2023 at just 19. To honour his memory, Johnny’s family established the Johnny Reynolds Foundation, helping local children and young adults achieve their sporting dreams. Laxton Junior School (LJS), Johnny’s first school, proudly supports the Foundation. It launched fundraising with a special day where staff and pupils wore their favourite sports tops and donated to celebrate Johnny’s passion for sport and inspiring legacy.

On Friday, 17th January, staff and children at Laxton Junior School donned a colourful array of sports kits in place of their uniforms. From popular football and rugby shirts to more unique representations, such as water polo, darts, and taekwondo, the day buzzed with excitement as pupils shared their passions with one another. This was a particularly special event for the school, as it formed part of LJS’s fundraising efforts in support of the Johnny Reynolds Foundation, resulting in £655.19 being raised for the charity.

Johnny was a valued member of Laxton Junior School’s vibrant community during his time as a pupil. Not only was he a gifted sportsman, but he also embodied the school’s ethos of enthusiasm, kindness, and determination. When the Johnny Reynolds Foundation was established by his family, it was an obvious choice for the school to select it as its charity this year.

Claire Henderson, who taught Johnny during his time at LJS, explained: “At school, Johnny—a kind, fun-loving, and loyal friend—embraced every opportunity with a beaming smile, always prioritising participation and enjoyment above all else. His infectious positivity and natural camaraderie left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him. Seeing the Laxton Junior School community unite in Johnny’s memory is both a heartfelt tribute and a celebration of his passion for sport.”

Kate Reynolds, Johnny's mother, visited Laxton Junior School the week before the event, to talk about Johnny and his legacy and to share the mission of the Johnny Reynolds Foundation

The Johnny Reynolds Foundation’s mission is to honour Johnny’s love of life and sport by giving local children and young adults the opportunity to realise their dreams and ambitions in their chosen sporting fields. The Foundation has already made its first donation to 15-year-old Tristan, a rugby player for Huntingdon Stags who had earned a place on the Northampton Saints Developing Player Programme before suffering a spinal cord injury last year. Tristan’s clubmates had raised the majority of the £8,000 needed for a specialised wheelchair that would enable him to continue engaging in the sport he loves through wheelchair rugby, and the Foundation contributed the remaining funds to reach the target. Thanks to this support, Tristan has been able to purchase the wheelchair and continue enjoying and progressing in the sport he loves.

Kate Reynolds, Johnny’s mother, said: “I was nervous but delighted to be asked to talk about Johnny’s Foundation to the staff and pupils at Laxton Junior School. It reminded me how lucky our boys were to start their school lives there and the strong values they were taught at an early age by the wonderful staff.”

"It is so heartwarming to see the efforts that Tristan’s teammates have made to help their friend. We were thrilled to be able to top up their funds to allow the wheelchair to be purchased. This really demonstrates the power that sport and sports clubs can have in all our lives and why we feel it is so important to be able to support deserving children and young people to take part in sport.”

This fundraising effort is just the beginning of LJS’s commitment to supporting the Johnny Reynolds Foundation, being the first of several events already planned for 2025. The school is delighted to support the Foundation in its efforts to champion opportunities for young aspiring athletes, ensuring Johnny’s legacy lives on through future generations.

For more information about the Johnny Reynolds Foundation: https://johnnyreynoldsfoundation.org/about-johnny/

For more information about Laxton Junior School: https://www.laxtonjunior.org.uk/