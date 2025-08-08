King’s Lynn and Peterborough Rock Choir members triumphant performance at Edinburgh Fringe

Rock Choir at Edinburgh Fringe

King’s Lynn and Peterborough Rock Choir Members have returned home on a high after taking to the stage at this year’s world-renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

For many, it was their first time performing in such a major event - a huge personal milestone. After travelling nearly 340 miles, overcoming nerves, and stepping into a brand-new setting, they delivered a confident, uplifting performance that perfectly reflected what Rock Choir offers: once-in-a-lifetime experiences, a powerful sense of community, and the chance to be part of something genuinely life-enhancing.

They were among 40 choirs from across the UK, made up of nearly 2,400 Rock Choir Members in total. Together, they received an overwhelming reaction from the audiences at the iconic Space Triplex venue throughout August, performing over 23 incredible nights in Scotland’s historical capital city.

This is the 6th year Rock Choir has performed at the festival and it has proudly earned ‘Sell-Out Show’ Laurels from the Fringe Society - a true mark of public enthusiasm and consistent high quality. The shows offered audiences the chance to experience a dynamic and uplifting performance, featuring chart-topping pop, rock, and contemporary hits, all delivered with Rock Choir’s signature passion and community spirit.

King's Lynn & Peterborough Rock Choir Ed Fringe performance

Each choir took to the stage for a 45 minute set. With two different choirs performing each night, the festival provided a unique platform for hundreds of singers to shine under the bright lights of Edinburgh.

The setlist featured smash hit songs from across the decades, all arranged in Rock Choir’s signature style to breathe new life into some of the nation’s most loved tracks. Designed to uplift, inspire and emotionally connect, the performance was filled with powerful moments - from soaring harmonies to goosebump-inducing crescendos, creating a deeply moving and joy-filled experience for everyone in the room.

Rock Choir Leader, Sally Rose said, “It has been such an incredible experience, with Storm Floris, laughter, tears and tunes, shared with old friends and new. For a few hours we were made to feel like stars, we were The Fringe and that is something we will never forget.”