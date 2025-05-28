Join in Mencap's One Big Walk for people with learning disabilities
Mencap knows that people with a learning disability face huge inequalities. They are more likely to be socially isolated and sadly, people with a learning disability die on average up to 23 years younger than the general population. The money raised by One Big Walk will go towards supporting Mencap’s campaign work to tackle stigma and create a fairer society for people with a learning disability.
How can you get involved?
There are three challenges to take part in:
- Walking 1.5 miles every day
- Organising one 15-mile walk
- Walking 150 miles across the month of September
Simply sign up at www.mencap.org.uk/event/one-big-walk
Kat Newstead, Community Fundraising Specialist at Mencap says: “We want everyone to get involved this September and support people with a learning disability by organising their own One Big Walk. Every penny raised will go towards funding Mencap’s life-changing work, which aims to tackle stigma and help people with a learning disability lead happy and healthy lives.”