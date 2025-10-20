Huntingdon MP tours brand-new development in Somersham

MP for Huntingdon, Ben Obese-Jecty, has visited housebuilder Allison Homes Central’s new development in Somersham, called Cranbrook Grange.

Located on The Bank and surrounded by beautiful countryside, Cranbrook Grange offers a high-quality mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, just a short drive away from the vibrant towns of St Ives and Huntingdon.

Ben Obese-Jecty MP, accompanied by his Senior Parliamentary Assistant Ross Martin, received an exclusive tour of the site earlier this month. On the day, he met with the housebuilder’s Assistant Site Manager Jimmy Tomlinson, Sales Manager Will Wallace, and Sales Executive Melania Rus.

During the visit, the Huntingdon MP toured the completed and upcoming areas of the site, and learnt more about Cranbrook Grange’s progress and future. The visit concluded with a look around the two newly launched show homes, a three bedroom The Laurel and a four bedroom The Walnut.

Ben Obese-Jecty MP being shown around the site by Assistant Site Manager, Jimmy Tomlinson

Ben Obese-Jecty MP said: “It was good to visit Cranbrook Grange and see the progress being made on site. It was also encouraging to see that a number of the new homes are already occupied and forming part of the local community. I’m grateful to the team at Allison Homes for the warm welcome and for showing me around the site.”

Adam Knight, Managing Director at Allison Homes Central, said: “It was a pleasure to have Mr Obese-Jecty visit Cranbrook Grange and explore our new homes first-hand. This is a development we are very excited about at Allison Homes, so we were delighted to see him share our passion.

“Our team has made fantastic progress since construction work began last year, and the first residents have now moved in. We look forward to continuing our work on site, delivering a total of 131 high-quality new homes alongside a host of community and environmental benefits.”