Hundreds of Cambridgeshire Community Lottery tickets sold in its first few weeks
The lottery was launched in May by Cambridgeshire Community Foundation in a bid to raise more money for good causes across the county.
Players have the chance to win cash prizes of up to £25,000 every week, whilst supporting the good cause of their choice.
Players can choose which local cause will receive 50p from every £1 ticket, with a further 10p going to Cambridgeshire Community Foundation to support other local causes.
Tickets are available to buy online at www.cambridgeshirecommunitylottery.co.uk
Some of the organisations that have already taken up the chance to give their fundraising a boost include:
- Boxing Futures
- Young Technicians Academy
- Up the Garden Bath
Faustina Yang, of Chinese Community in Peterborough, one of the first charities to sign up, commented: “By joining the Lottery as a good cause, we hope to generate sustainable income that allows us to expand our reach across the county and make a greater difference. Together, we can build a healthier, stronger, and more connected Cambridgeshire. ”
There is no limit on the number of causes that can join.
Not-for-profit organisations can still sign up at: www.cambridgeshirecommunitylottery.co.uk/good-causes