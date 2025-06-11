Hundreds of Cambridgeshire Community Lottery tickets sold in its first few weeks

By Julia Cieslak
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 14:08 BST
More charities signed up to the LotteryMore charities signed up to the Lottery
More charities signed up to the Lottery
Almost 40 local causes have already signed up to benefit from the new Cambridgeshire Community Lottery.

The lottery was launched in May by Cambridgeshire Community Foundation in a bid to raise more money for good causes across the county.

Players have the chance to win cash prizes of up to £25,000 every week, whilst supporting the good cause of their choice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Players can choose which local cause will receive 50p from every £1 ticket, with a further 10p going to Cambridgeshire Community Foundation to support other local causes.

Faustina Yang and friends from Chinese Community in PeterboroughFaustina Yang and friends from Chinese Community in Peterborough
Faustina Yang and friends from Chinese Community in Peterborough

Tickets are available to buy online at www.cambridgeshirecommunitylottery.co.uk

Some of the organisations that have already taken up the chance to give their fundraising a boost include:

  • Boxing Futures
  • Young Technicians Academy
  • Up the Garden Bath

Faustina Yang, of Chinese Community in Peterborough, one of the first charities to sign up, commented: “By joining the Lottery as a good cause, we hope to generate sustainable income that allows us to expand our reach across the county and make a greater difference. Together, we can build a healthier, stronger, and more connected Cambridgeshire. ”

Charities across Cambridgeshire have signed up already!Charities across Cambridgeshire have signed up already!
Charities across Cambridgeshire have signed up already!

There is no limit on the number of causes that can join.

Not-for-profit organisations can still sign up at: www.cambridgeshirecommunitylottery.co.uk/good-causes

Related topics:TicketsCambridgeshirePeterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice