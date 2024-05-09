Housebuilder donates furniture to Peterborough charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cala Homes has donated up to £4,000 worth of furniture items from its showhome at its Hampton Lakes development, located in Peterborough.

The items have been donated to CareZone, a furniture bank that aims to alleviate the effects of poverty for households on low incomes.

CareZone Collection at Cala Homes Hampton Lakes

Julie Gooding, Community Action Development Worker for CareZone, said, “We would like to thank Cala Homes so much for their very generous donation of showhome furniture to our CareZone project which will help us to serve the most vulnerable people in our city.

“The furniture will be used to help individuals and families find a solution to the housing crisis they find themselves in. All our furniture is given away for free, and we work across the city to support people in their time of need.

“Our vision is for Peterborough to be a place where every house is a home, and everyone has access to furniture for their family. We want to bring help and hope to those who need it most.”

Donating furniture to charity is part of Cala Homes’ ongoing Community Pledge strategy through which the housebuilder is committed to delivering positive social impact for the local communities in which it builds homes.

Jason Colmer, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for Cala Homes North Home Counties said: “We are very proud to be working with this brilliant charity that does so much for the people of Peterborough.

“Cala’s focus has consistently centred on people and communities, with the Community Pledge signifying our dedication to improving the areas in which we build. Through our Pledges, we aim to make a direct impact on the lives of those around our developments and the organisations that matter to them.

“It's amazing organisations like CareZone that make the Community Pledge worthwhile, and we will continue to help other charities wherever we can.”

Cala encourages schools, charities, and community groups from across Peterborough to apply for funding through its Community Pledge so they can help address local needs through bursaries, grants, and sponsorships.

If you’d like to learn more about CareZone you can visit its website at www.kingsgate.church/carezone/.