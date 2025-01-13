Heart-warming visit by Gill and Adelaide the Guide Dog

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 17:05 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 08:40 BST
The Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech had two very special guests on Monday 13th January as the home welcomed Gill Southgate and her beautiful 4-year-old guide dog ‘Adelaide’.

Gill, a speaker for the guide dog’s association gave a wonderful and inspiring seminar about her guide dogs, how they were trained and the work of the guide dog association.

Gill lost her sight in a car accident during her teenage years and has since had six guide dogs, all of which have been black Labradors.

Her first guide dog was Ruby. “I was hesitant to get a dog initially, but she transformed my life and gave me the confidence to have my children,” Gill shared.

Gill and Adelaide delivering a heat warming guide dog presentation.
Gill and Adelaide delivering a heat warming guide dog presentation.

Following Ruby, Gill had Ben, Sadie, Brian, and Yazmin before welcoming Adelaide into her life as her current guide dog.

Adelaide is a great listener, hugely affectionate, loyal, and dependable and is hugely popular everywhere she goes.

Gill mentioned that at home, all of the dogs have been treated like family. They have playtime and must be allowed to run freely outside at least once a week.

General Manager at Rose Lodge Care Home, Meg Jones said: “It was lovely to welcome Gill, her husband Paul and Adelaide here for the afternoon. The residents were delighted that she was able to visit us and were touched and enthralled by her life story. We all had a wonderful time and we hope that Gill and Adelaide will come to see us again soon!”

