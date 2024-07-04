Hampton Grove makes resident’s dream come true
Olive has lived at Hampton Grove for the past 11 years and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making her birthday wish come true, as they knew how much it meant to her, and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Olive’s face when her birthday wish was realised.
Staff asked Olive what she would like to do her her special birthdays wish a couple of weeks ago and, ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping her get into the pool. Olive was also supported by staff from Hampton Grove who were there to witness this momentous occasion.
In response to this birthday wish, Olive said: “I was on the verge of tears, its been a long time since I last swam". She took to it like a duck to water. Olive, who has always been an active swimmer in her youth, want to get back in the pool and start swimming again. Olive had a great morning, followed by having a lovely birthday cake presented to her in the afternoon.
Vivacity marketing leader Claire Smith quoted "We are delighted to give Olive a day pass for Vivacity Premier Fitness so that she can come along and enjoy a relaxing swim. Our mission is to keep Peterborough Active and strive to ensure that our venues offer something for everyone and are accessible to all. It was great to hear that Olive used to be a keen swimmer and we look forward to helping her get back in the pool at the brilliant age of 99 !"
Ewa Drzewicka, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Hampton Grove. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ wishes come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Olive was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”
