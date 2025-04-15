From Education to Care Home: Young people bring delight to residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech has been celebrating the remarkable contributions of two young volunteers, Amelia and Adrian, who have brought endless smiles and joy to the residents.

Amelia, who is pursuing a diploma in Health and Social Care and aspires to become a social worker at King’s Lynn College, and Adrian, a student of architecture at De Montfort University who also does bank work, have fully embraced life at the care home. Their dedication and enthusiasm have made a significant impact on the residents, providing companionship and participating in various activities.

Residents, their relatives, and staff have all praised the positive energy and community spirit fostered by Amelia and Adrian.

Amelia and Adrian spoke about their time in the home “I’ve loved every minute here, it has been wonderful to spend so much time with the residents and seeing how happy it makes them, you really feel like you’re making such a difference”

Amelia and Adrian who have made such an incredible difference to the lives of the Rose Lodge residents.

Meg Jones, General Manager at Rose Lodge Care Home, said: “We are incredibly proud of Amelia and Adrian for their dedication and the compassion they have shown to our seniors. Their presence has brought so much joy and has truly enriched the lives of our residents.”

One of the residents shared their thoughts on Amelia and Adrian: “We are so grateful for Amelia and Adrian. Their kindness and enthusiasm have made a world of difference, bringing happiness and comfort to all of us, it’s reassuring to know that the next generation have so much compassion”