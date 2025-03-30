Free To Be Who You Are – in Peterborough this Eid and Mothering Sunday

Peterborough LibDems’ stand outside the Town Hall celebrating families of all shapes and sizes

Peterborough LibDems were celebrating families of all different shapes and sizes this Sunday. We’re proud to be the party that fought for equal marriage and we stand with the LGBTQ+ community who still face prejudice and unfairness in health and social care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LibDems passed our 'Free To Be Who You Are' policy paper last weekend, calling for a new LGBTQ+ Action plan to deliver fairer policies across government. We welcomed Peterborough people who are on their own and in different kinds of relationships outside the Town Hall in Bridge Street on Sunday afternoon – and shared recipes of our favourite family foods.

We made the most of Eid al-Fitr and Mothering Sunday falling on the same day – both excuses to share food. With the Christian Mothering Sunday, we celebrated everyone who cares for us and with Eid al-Fitr, we celebrated the joy of sharing food at the end of Ramadan (whether or not we’ve prayed and fasted).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Kaye said: “This year we wrote Happy Eid on our traditional Mothers Day Simnel cake, because they’re on the same day – and it was great to eat with friends”.

Traditional Mothering Sunday Simnel cake with dried fruit and a surprise inner layer of marzipan

Beki Sellick said: “We want everyone to be free from prejudice and discrimination, and free to fulfil their potential. Fighting for LGBTQ+ rights is not a choice LibDems make, it is who we are.

"Eid Mubarak (Blessed Eid) and Happy Mothers Day everyone!"