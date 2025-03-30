Free To Be Who You Are – in Peterborough this Eid and Mothering Sunday
LibDems passed our 'Free To Be Who You Are' policy paper last weekend, calling for a new LGBTQ+ Action plan to deliver fairer policies across government. We welcomed Peterborough people who are on their own and in different kinds of relationships outside the Town Hall in Bridge Street on Sunday afternoon – and shared recipes of our favourite family foods.
We made the most of Eid al-Fitr and Mothering Sunday falling on the same day – both excuses to share food. With the Christian Mothering Sunday, we celebrated everyone who cares for us and with Eid al-Fitr, we celebrated the joy of sharing food at the end of Ramadan (whether or not we’ve prayed and fasted).
Roger Kaye said: “This year we wrote Happy Eid on our traditional Mothers Day Simnel cake, because they’re on the same day – and it was great to eat with friends”.
Beki Sellick said: “We want everyone to be free from prejudice and discrimination, and free to fulfil their potential. Fighting for LGBTQ+ rights is not a choice LibDems make, it is who we are.
"Eid Mubarak (Blessed Eid) and Happy Mothers Day everyone!"