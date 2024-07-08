Festival vibes arrives in Eye

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inaugural festival for the residents of Eye

Eye Summer Festival took place on Saturday 6th July at Manor Farm Park, Eye. Over 30 stallholders braved the unpredictable British weather with locals enjoying a variety of fresh baked cakes, bread, knitted items, beauty and personalised accessories.

Zumba kicked off the event with an energetic dance routine from Michelle which the crowd enjoyed and joined in too. Local duo Eye2Eye, Annie & Thady, Rock Choir and The Reckless closed the event.

Eye Summer Festival has been organised by a small committee led by Gabriela Chandler.

“After moving to Eye, I quickly realised there was no large celebration for the whole community to enjoy. I joined our local Eye Community Association who run the Manor Community Centre and floated my idea for the Summer Festival and gained support from other committee members”.

Eye Summer Festival has been solely funded by local companies: Pioneer Caravans, Dalton Seeds, COOP, Edward Stuart, Peterborough Presents, Peterborough Lions Rugby, ASDA, Reynolds & Co, Multifab and JPB Signs.