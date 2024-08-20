Family Action in Peterborough celebrates a ‘Summer of Firsts’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This summer has been one to remember for the children attending Family Action’s Woodfield Park Community Centre in Welland, as they celebrate a ‘Summer of Firsts’ through the HAF (Holiday Activities and Food) programme.

The HAF programme, designed to support children who receive benefit-related free school meals, has been a gateway to new and exciting experiences. Under the guidance of Pre-school Supervisor Teresa Duncombe, the programme has focused on giving children the chance to explore, discover, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

“Every summer is special, but this one has been exceptional,” said Teresa Duncombe. “We’ve focused on the importance of first experiences—whether it’s trying a new activity, making a new friend, or discovering a new skill. These moments are not just fun; they are foundational for a child’s growth and confidence.”

The community centre’s large outdoor area has been a hub of activity, with children engaging in everything from rounders and football to den building and outdoor cooking. For many of the children, these were their first opportunities to try such activities, sparking joy and igniting a passion for learning.

What makes this summer truly unique is the child-led approach. The children themselves have taken the lead in deciding what activities to pursue. From baking biscuits and making homemade lemonade to participating in talent shows and tree climbing, the children’s choices have shaped a summer full of discovery and pride in their achievements.

“We’ve seen first-hand how these new experiences impact the children—not just physically, but emotionally and socially,” added Teresa. “Their faces light up with every new challenge they conquer, and that’s what makes this summer so important.”

Beyond the fun, the children have also been learning about responsibility and community spirit. Activities like litter picking, helping at the FOOD Club, and making cards for local care homes have taught them the value of giving back, even at a young age.

This ‘Summer of Firsts’ has been a powerful reminder of the importance of new experiences in early childhood. It’s not just about playing games or going on walks — it’s about laying the groundwork for a lifetime of curiosity, confidence, and connection.

Family Action, an award-winning national charity, has been supporting people through change, challenge, and crisis for over 150 years. In Peterborough, the charity runs five pre-schools across the city and the FOOD Club at Woodfield Community Centre.

There’s still time to be part of this incredible journey. To learn more about the Family Action Peterborough HAF activities or to book a spot, please call [01733 893361 option 1 or email [email protected]

To find out more about Family Action visit: Family Action