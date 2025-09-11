Every mile counts: first ever Recovery Month sponsored walk takes place in Cambridge

Walkers before they set off from The EDGE Café, Mill Road

Members of the community recently joined staff and volunteers from The EDGE Café for Cambridge’s first ever Recovery Month sponsored walk to raise money for the Cambridgeshire social enterprise that supports people living with addiction and mental health challenges.

Funds raised will enable the social enterprise to fund 1:1 peer mentoring sessions, and purchase new Freedom books to support survivors of domestic violence and art supplies for its regular craft workshops.

Not only did walkers raise money for the organisation but they also celebrated the progress of those on their recovery journey. The event is part of a wider fundraising campaign to enable The EDGE Café to continue offering valuable opportunities for social interaction, resources, and free workshops to those in need of its services.

Gail Sawyer, Recovery Hub Manager and event organiser, said: “Thank you to everybody who joined us for our first ever sponsored walk for Recovery Month. While we are delighted to raise essential funds to help us continue to offer our services, we are also pleased to see people come together and enjoy the benefits of intentional opportunities to socialise with others. The recovery journey can be lonely, whether you are starting out or well on your way, and our core mission at The EDGE Café is to ensure that nobody ever feels alone in their efforts.”

In addition to the walk, The EDGE Café has created a bespoke anthology of creative writing on the theme of fuelling recovery. Members of the community are invited to join the café’s team for a special launch event on 26 September, when they will hear from contributors and can purchase a copy. All proceeds from sales of the anthology will support The EDGE Café to help people in recovery from addiction.

To learn more about the anthology launch or make a donation to The EDGE Café, please visit: https://www.theedgecafecambridge.com/fuelling-recovery/