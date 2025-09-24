Deeping, St James care home residents enjoy a day of cocktails and jazz
Residents joined in singing and dancing as local musician Zachariah performed a selection of jazz melodies sounds including the toe tapping favourite ‘City of Stars’ from the feature film ‘La-La Land’ whilst the team added to the entertainment with a dazzling array of cocktails.
General Manager, Jane Lee said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at The Braeburn Lodge Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”
One resident said: “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”