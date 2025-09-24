Deeping, St James care home residents enjoy a day of cocktails and jazz

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2025, 08:51 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 08:56 BST
residents, relatives and colleagues enjoying the live jazz performance.placeholder image
residents, relatives and colleagues enjoying the live jazz performance.
Residents and guests at the Braeburn Lodge Care Home in Deeping, St. James enjoyed a morning of cocktails, mocktails and a live saxophone performance as they came together a live jazz performance and cocktail making masterclass.

Residents joined in singing and dancing as local musician Zachariah performed a selection of jazz melodies sounds including the toe tapping favourite ‘City of Stars’ from the feature film ‘La-La Land’ whilst the team added to the entertainment with a dazzling array of cocktails.

General Manager, Jane Lee said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at The Braeburn Lodge Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

One resident said: “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”

Related topics:Residents
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice