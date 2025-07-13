Crowds flock to Eye Summer Festival 2025!

Sunshine, Smiles and Summer Fun at Eye Summer Festival 2025!

Eye basked in glorious sunshine and festival spirit on Saturday 12th July, as Eye Summer Festival made its much-anticipated return to Lindisfarne Recreation Ground. Organised by the passionate local Community Interest Group, Connecting Eye, and led by Chair Gabriela Chandler, the free event proved to be a joyful celebration of community, music, and summer togetherness.

The festival field was alive with colour and laughter as live bands and performers took to the stage, setting the perfect soundtrack for a sun-soaked afternoon. Over 30 vibrant stalls offered everything from handcrafted gifts to artisan food delights, while a line-up of 10 gleaming vintage cars brought a touch of nostalgia to the day.

Families soaked up the festival atmosphere, enjoying a fantastic mix of children’s games, crafts, and interactive activities hosted by local community groups. Festival-goers indulged in everything from sizzling street food to handmade treats, with something for every taste and age.

Speaking on the day, Gabriela Chandler, Chair of Connecting Eye, said:

“Today has been an astounding success and it fills me with pride seeing families coming together in a safe, welcoming space to enjoy time together without the cost of travelling or expensive entry fees. The positive feedback we’ve already received is heartwarming!”

“My vision has always been to create an inclusive, local event where Eye residents can relax, rekindle old friendships, and make new ones. I’m so grateful to our generous local sponsors — Pioneer Caravans, Dalton Seeds, and Edwards Stuart Estate Agents — as well as our incredible committee team, whose teamwork and spirit have helped make today such a special occasion for the community.”

As the sun set on a day of shared memories and summer joy, Eye Summer Festival left smiles on faces and a promise of more community fun to come.