Chinese New Year Celebration 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TLC Group, including Cherry Hinton Care Home, Cambridge Manor Care Home, and Fellows House Hotel, proudly joined the Chinese New Year 2025 celebrations at The Netherhall School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This vibrant event, organized by the local Chinese community, was a wonderful showcase of culture, tradition, and unity.

The day offered an excellent opportunity for us to discuss care and hospitality within our respective industries, fostering connections and exploring shared values. We were treated to captivating performances, delicious traditional Chinese cuisine, and the warmth of great company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We were honoured to meet the Mayor of Cambridge and several other prominent guests, discussing ways to strengthen ties between the care, hospitality, and local communities. It was equally rewarding to connect with residents and celebrate the rich diversity that makes Cambridge such a special place.

Performances

Events like this remind us of the importance of coming together to celebrate different cultures and traditions, reinforcing the spirit of collaboration and understanding within our community. We look forward to future opportunities to engage, support, and grow with everyone around us.