Children at Woodfield Park Community Centre explore the season their way
As part of the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme funded by Peterborough City Council and delivered locally by Family Action, the staff welcomed children aged between 5 and 12 years to take part in enriching activities over the Easter break. While Easter crafts and celebrations were part of the fun, the real focus was on giving children the chance to explore new things and build confidence through experience.
“We always try to give our children as many ‘firsts’ as possible, and what better time than spring—a season of growth and discovery,” said Teresa Duncombe, HAF Supervisor. “One of the most popular choices from the children was to visit a farm, and it turned out to be the highlight of the whole programme.”
For many children, it was their first time meeting animals like sheep, goats, and chickens in person. Being able to interact with these animals and talk about them with staff and friends brought stories and books to life. “Their excitement was infectious,” added Teresa. “They were full of questions and awe—it was just wonderful to see.”
Throughout the spring sessions, children were actively involved in choosing and shaping the activities. From outdoor play to cooking, arts, and sensory exploration, each day offered opportunities for creativity, connection, and learning. The sessions also helped children build friendships and feel more confident in their independence.
Family Action runs five pre-schools in Peterborough, offering high quality early years education and childcare during term-time. For more information about Family Action’s pre-schools, visit Peterborough Pre-schools - Family Action.
Alternatively, if you would like to know more about Woodfield Pre-school and how it works with the local community please call 07724657125 or contact [email protected].