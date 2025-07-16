Cherry Hinton Care Home says thank you on Blue Light Tuesday with visit to Royston Fire Station

As part of Blue Light Tuesday, a national initiative dedicated to recognising the incredible efforts of our emergency services, team members from Cherry Hinton Care Home paid a special visit to Royston Fire Station to say a heartfelt thank you.

The visit was an opportunity to show appreciation for the unwavering dedication, bravery, and support that blue light services provide every day — not just to the wider community, but directly to the residents and families we care for.

“We are so grateful for the incredible work our local emergency services do every single day,” said Aga Clark, Business Development Manager at Cherry Hinton Care Home. “Blue Light Tuesday gave us a chance to say thank you in person and show our appreciation on behalf of our residents and their families. Building these relationships with the wider community is a big part of what makes our care home feel like home.”

The fire crew were generous with their time, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the station, including a close-up view of the fire engines. Photos were taken, friendships were formed, and there was a strong sense of mutual respect between the care and emergency services teams.

Blue Light Tuesday breakfast

As Cherry Hinton Care Home continues to strengthen ties within the local area, Blue Light Tuesday served as a reminder of the value of community, partnership, and heartfelt gratitude. Plans are already in the works for more collaborative events in the future — ensuring our residents stay connected with the people who help keep them safe and supported.

Cherry Hinton Care Home is proud to continue supporting this meaningful initiative and will carry on finding ways to celebrate and show gratitude to our local emergency services throughout the year. Recognising their dedication and connecting our residents to the community remains a key part of our values.

