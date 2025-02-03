Cherry Hinton Care Home celebrates Dementia Care Accreditation with special event

Cherry Hinton Care Home recently hosted a landmark event to celebrate achieving Dementia Care Accreditation. The event was a resounding success, bringing together key figures, residents, and the local community in recognition of this significant accomplishment.

The celebration featured speeches from Lorn Russell, Managing Director for TLC Care, Shelly Prakash, Home Manager, Cllr Tim Griffin, and Sam Dondi-Smith from Dementia Care Accreditation. Each speaker highlighted the dedication and hard work of the care home team in providing exceptional dementia care, reinforcing Cherry Hinton’s commitment to excellence in elderly support.

Attendees enjoyed a warm and engaging atmosphere, with discussions on the importance of high-quality dementia care and the positive impact this accreditation will have on residents and their families. The event served as an opportunity to reflect on the home’s journey toward achieving this standard and to look ahead to future improvements and continued excellence in dementia care.

Home Manager Shelly Prakash expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from the team, residents, and families, stating: “This accreditation is a testament to our team’s hard work and passion for providing the best possible care for those living with dementia. We are proud to offer a safe, supportive, and enriching environment for our residents.”

The success of this event further solidifies Cherry Hinton Care Home’s standing as a leader in dementia care, ensuring residents receive the highest level of support and compassion.