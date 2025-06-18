Cherry Hinton Care Home and Cambridge Manor join forces for Dragon Boat Race fun

Dragon Race Boat team from Cherry Hinton Care Home and Cambridge Manor Care Home

Cherry Hinton Care Home and Cambridge Manor teamed up in true community spirit to form a joint crew for this year’s thrilling Cambridge Dragon Boat Race – and what a fantastic day it was! With paddles in hand and plenty of determination, the team took to the river ready to give it their all. Dressed in bright colours and full of energy, they represented both homes with pride, teamwork, and lots of laughter. The atmosphere was electric as they raced down the River Cam, cheered on by supporters and spectators.

What made the day even more special was the presence of our wonderful residents, who came along to watch the action unfold. Sitting by the riverside, they waved flags, shared smiles, and soaked up the sunshine and excitement. It was a beautiful way to spend the day together – celebrating not only the race, but the joy of community, friendship, and fun.

Events like this are a reminder of the vibrant life both homes encourage – not only supporting our residents with excellent care but also embracing opportunities to connect, participate, and enjoy life beyond the walls of the care home.

Both Cherry Hinton and Cambridge Manor made us incredibly proud – not just for their performance on the water, but for the spirit of unity and joy they brought to the day.

Dragon Race Boat team from Cherry Hinton Care Home and Cambridge Manor Care Home

Aga, Business Development Manager at Cherry Hinton Care Home, added:

"It was an absolutely brilliant day – full of laughter, energy, and team spirit. Seeing our residents by the river, cheering the team on with huge smiles, was the highlight for me. This is what it’s all about – bringing everyone together to create joyful, lasting memories."

Shelly, Home Manager at Cambridge Manor, added:

"The energy from the team and the excitement from our residents was truly heart-warming. It’s moments like these that remind us how important it is to be part of a caring, connected community. We’re already looking forward to the next one!"

Here’s to more adventures together!