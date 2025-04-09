Cherry Hinton and Cambridge Manor care homes support young patients at Addenbrooke’s

Easter Egg collections in Cherry Hinton Care Home

Cherry Hinton and Cambridge Manor Care Homes have once again come together for a heartwarming initiative this spring—their annual Easter Egg Appeal—to bring a smile to the faces of young patients at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The generous collection of Easter eggs will be delivered on Wednesday 17th April, with a special surprise in store: Cambridge Fire Station will also be visiting the hospital to give the children an exciting chance to see the fire engine up close, meet the crew, and enjoy a bit of fun during their hospital stay.

This thoughtful initiative is all about bringing comfort, cheer, and a sense of community to children who may be spending Easter in the hospital. The homes are encouraging residents, team, families, and the wider community to take part.

Aga Clark, Business Development Manager at both care homes, shared:

“We believe every child deserves a reason to smile—especially during Easter. This appeal is a chance for our community to come together and show some love and kindness to young patients who may be going through a tough time. We’re so grateful for everyone’s support so far, and there’s still time to get involved!”

There’s still time to donate! If any individuals or local businesses would like to support this wonderful cause by donating Easter eggs, your kindness would be warmly welcomed.

Please contact Aga Clark to arrange your donation or for more information.

Let’s come together and make Easter a little brighter for those who need it most.