Cherry Hinton and Cambridge Manor Care Homes join Blue Light Tuesday initiative to thank emergency services

On the 4th and 18th of February, Aga Clark, Business Development Manager from Cherry Hinton Care Home and Cambridge Manor Care Home visited local emergency service teams as part of the Blue Light Tuesday initiative, a heartfelt programme designed to show appreciation for the tireless efforts of emergency service workers.

The first visit on the 4th of February took place at the Magpas Air Ambulance base, where the team was treated to a delicious breakfast spread of freshly prepared breakfast baps and pastries. Magpas Air Ambulance provides critical lifesaving support across the region, and the visit served as a small but meaningful gesture of gratitude for their dedication and round-the-clock service.

Later, on the 18th of February, the care home representatives visited the local Ambulance Station, again delivering an assortment of breakfast treats to the hardworking paramedics and staff who serve as a vital lifeline to the community in emergencies.

Blue Light Tuesday is a simple yet impactful initiative aimed at acknowledging the relentless efforts of emergency services, who often work under immense pressure to keep communities safe. By delivering these thoughtful breakfasts, Cherry Hinton and Cambridge Manor Care Homes hope to show their appreciation and strengthen ties between care services and emergency responders.

Magpas Air Ambulance visit

“We are so grateful for everything the emergency services do,” said the Aga Business Development Manager. “They are the heroes of our community, and it’s important to take moments like these to say thank you. Delivering breakfast is just a small way we can show our gratitude for their hard work and dedication.”

The Blue Light Tuesday visits not only bring smiles to the faces of emergency workers but also serve as a reminder of the collective support and admiration they have from their communities. Cherry Hinton and Cambridge Manor Care Homes are proud to participate in this initiative and look forward to continuing their support for these vital services.