Cherry Blossom Care Home commemorates the moon landing
To celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Moon Landings, the residents of Cherry Blossom had a really fun day.
To start things off they replayed the actual landings in their cinema, and the residents reminisced about what they were doing on the 20th of July 1969.
They sampled Space Food – freeze dried chocolate , strawberry and vanilla ice cream which was very light and almost like a meringue texture but when you put it in your mouth you could really taste the flavours.
They rounded our trip back to 1969 with a music quiz – 10 seconds of the introduction to popular songs which the residents had to guess, things got competitive but it ended with a draw and smiley faces all around.
