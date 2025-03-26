Charity knitters get bus trip to Peterborough’s D-Day exhibition

Charity knitters

A group of charity knitters have been able to enjoy a trip to Peterborough Cathedral’s The Longest Yarn, after local bus operator, Stagecoach East laid on a special service for them.

The Stevenage Post-box Knitters have been decorating post-boxes in Stevenage to raise funds for various causes, including the Mayor's charities since lockdown in 2020. They were able to visit the exhibition, which features an 80-meter knitted and crocheted depiction of the events of 6th June 1944 – known as D-Day or “the longest day”.

Touring nationally and internationally, and created with guidance from historians, The Longest Yarn is historically accurate, and each of its panels are selected to depict the story of this momentous day in history.

Hayden Mustafa, Operations Manager of Stagecoach East in Bedford, said: “The members of the Stevenage Post-box Knitters have done so much good for the local community – both in terms of money for charities and simply creating wonderful designs that make our neighbourhoods brighter.

“They were a pleasure to have on board – our customer promise is ‘we’ve got you’, and this was a great way to live that out.”

The trip was arranged with the help of the Stevenage Bus Users Group, Secretary, David Martin added: "To date, over £2,000 has been raised for local charities by the post-box toppers though their work. Around Remembrance Day, their toppers also raise funds for The Royal British Legion, so after seeing the exhibition in Enniskillen in January, then discovering it had been stored in Stevenage by a local logistics company before embarking on its UK tour, it seemed the perfect way to thank the local knitters for all the work they have been doing at their own expense during the past 5 years.

“The knitters come from all across Stevenage, so this was the first time that many of them were able to meet each other. They have all said how much they enjoyed their trip and were amazed at the exhibition. The effort made by Stagecoach East in providing us with such comfortable transport and assistance went above and beyond our expectations."