Celebrity chef Theo Michaels delivers culinary experience at Waterhouse Manor

Residents and guests at Waterhouse Manor care home, operated by Danforth Care Homes, had an unforgettable culinary experience when celebrity chef and former MasterChef contestant Theo Michaels visited the home for a live cooking demonstration.

Theo is a chef, presenter, award-winning author of nine cookbooks, columnist, and regularly appearing on TV such as BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and more.

The event was part of Danforth Care Home’s innovative Ground to Plate initiative with Theo, which celebrates sustainable living through homegrown food.

Theo Michaels crafted a delicious Aubergine Parmigiana using fresh, seasonal ingredients grown in the care home’s garden, including beautifully ripened courgettes.

Theo during the cooking demo

The demonstration allowed residents to watch, taste, and talk to Theo as he prepared the dish. Once served, the dish was a clear success—every bowl was emptied.

Waterhouse Manor resident, Joyce Heffer (97), said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the demo. I shared the experience with my daughter who often cooks this type of food, and she really enjoyed it too.”

Theo commented, “The Ground to Plate initiative created by Danforth was in full bloom at Waterhouse Manor with a colourful allotment bursting with life.

“It was a pleasure seeing the kitchen team using the allotment as part of their day-to-day menu creations. It’s impressive to see Danforth leading the way with the Ground to Plate initiative, with residents across all Danforth care homes starting to grow their own produce.”

Theo choosing ingredients from the residents' garden

Lifestyle Manager at Waterhouse Manor, Emma Tiley, added, ‘It was incredibly rewarding to see residents so engaged in an event that highlights the value of their gardening projects.

‘Theo’s visit demonstrated the tangible benefits of our Ground to Plate program, and we’re proud to see our garden playing such a central role in promoting wellbeing and community connectionwhile also cementing our commitment to a sustainable future and reducing food waste.’

You can find out more about Waterhouse Manor’s Ground to Plate project at the home’s Cake and Coffee Morning, which takes place every Wednesday at 10:30. All are welcome to attend at Waterhouse Manor Care Home, Soham Road, Fordham, Cambridgeshire, CB7 5LB.