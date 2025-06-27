Celebrating excellence at Cherry Hinton care home – Hospitality Assured Annual Audit Event

On Tuesday 24th June, Cherry Hinton Care Home was proud to host a joyful and colourful celebration as part of our annual Hospitality Assured audit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although already certified, this annual visit gave us the opportunity to not only demonstrate our continued commitment to exceptional hospitality but to truly showcase what makes Cherry Hinton so special. The day was packed with vibrant activities and heartwarming moments that highlighted our community spirit, creativity, and dedication to resident wellbeing. From the moment our guests arrived, the home was filled with music, laughter, and colour.

A live band provided the perfect soundtrack to the festivities, setting a cheerful tone for the day. One of the standout moments was our dazzling Bollywood sari catwalk, where team members and residents celebrated culture and elegance with grace and smiles. Meanwhile, the garden was alive with excitement as the BBQ filled the air with delicious aromas and laughter echoed during face painting sessions for residents, staff, and visitors alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps the most magical visitor of the day was Bambi the pony, whose gentle nature and friendly demeanour brought joy and amazement to all who met her.

Summer Event - Hospitality Assured

Reflecting on the event, Aga, our Business Development Manager, shared:

“We wanted the Hospitality Assured assessor to see the heart of Cherry Hinton – and that’s exactly what this event was all about. Our home is a place of joy, inclusion, and care. The day captured the spirit of our team and residents perfectly. It was a celebration of who we are.”

The assessor was impressed not only by the rigorous standards upheld at Cherry Hinton but by the warmth, energy, and creativity that define daily life in our home. Events like this show that excellence in hospitality is about much more than procedures – it’s about people, passion, and purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are incredibly proud of our team for their hard work in preparing for this special day and for continuing to set the bar high in care and hospitality. Here's to another year of excellence at Cherry Hinton Care Home!