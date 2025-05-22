Care home invites community to open day

Royal Ascot event at the Hilton Park Open Day

Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham will be opening their doors to the local community for a day of entertainment, games and refreshments on Saturday 21st June.

Taking place between 10am and 4pm guests will be able to enjoy freshly prepared home-made snacks created by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home. There will also be special ‘Royal Ascot’ event throughout the afternoon with live music, and a ‘Best Dressed’ competition.

Geanina Tinca, General Manager at Hilton Park Care Home says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Hilton Park will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting. We hope to see you all there!”

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park Care Home provides residential care and nursing care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.