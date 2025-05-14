Cambridgeshire prison leader wants others to follow in her footsteps

A prison leader wants to inspire others from the region to apply for an exclusive new programme to find and recruit the next generation of talented prison leaders.

Applications open today (May 14) for the Future Prison Leaders Programme - a three-year programme to recruit up to 35 talented individuals from diverse backgrounds to help shape the future of the prison service.

After 21 years working in education as a school business manager, Bettina Marshall, applied for a similar leadership scheme and is now Head of Health and Wellbeing at HMP Whitemoor, a Category A men’s prison near March in Cambridgeshire.

Bettina started the scheme in 2018, undertaking prison officer training followed with a placement as a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor. This gave her the opportunity to gain operational experience and be exposed to the challenges faced by prison officers.

Do you have what it takes to lead a prison? If so, HM Prisons and Probation Service wants to hear from you.

Her first head of function role was at HMP Littlehey, in November 2018. Following this, Bettina was offered the opportunity to return to HMP Whitemoor, initially as Head of Residence, then Head of Security and now Head of Health and Wellbeing.

Bettina, who is responsible for the health of all staff and prisoners, says: "The leadership programme I followed gave me experience within different categories of prisons, along with leadership development. There are no two ways about it – if I hadn't had the opportunity to join the scheme, I wouldn't be sitting where I am now.

"Whoever comes in to do this job has absolutely got to be a people person, with excellent social skills and emotional intelligence, because that's what the job is - it's staff and it’s prisoners.

"I absolutely love working in the prison service. I truly do. No two days are the same. It can be stressful, but I think the job satisfaction kind of balances that.

Bettina worked as a school business manager before embarking on a successful career in the prison service.

"I brought all of my life skills to this role and that is one of the best things you can have when coming into prison service. It's really important to be authentic.

"It really is hugely satisfying. Sometimes in terms of just a certain prisoner, making the tiniest of little breakthroughs with them, how satisfying that is. I wouldn't consider doing anything else."

His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) is offering a clear career pathway leading to a senior leadership position in prisons. But only the best will make the final cohort if they can negotiate a selection process that’ll be as tough as the role itself.

If you can make it through, you'll have the unique chance to shape the future of our prisons, lead with vision and play a key role in revolutionising rehabilitation and reducing reoffending.

Successful candidates will serve as prison officers learning the full range of operational duties on the wings. Before progressing to Custodial Manager in year two, when they’ll manage a team of prison officers, and then a Head of Function management role in year three, taking responsibility across a whole prison in areas such as security, operations, drug strategy, residency and staffing.

Upon completion, participants will be prepared to undertake assessments to become a Deputy Governor, responsible for hundreds of staff and prisoners, depending on the prison you work in.

Phil Copple, Director General Chief Executive (Interim) of HMPPS, says: “Having the right people to lead our prison service is critical to our mission to protect the public and reduce reoffending.

“I began my career on a similar leadership programme. I gained the experience and skills I needed to develop. Learning to manage and lead in the prison service was challenging but hugely rewarding.

“If you believe you could commit yourself to the vital work of this special public service, then I urge you to apply!”

Applicants must have either a degree or people management experience. If you apply via the people management experience route, you will need to evidence that you have managed the performance of individuals at work. You need to be able to motivate staff and lead from the front, have great communication skills, be analytical, make decisions and have the ability to think on your feet.

Key features of the programme include bespoke learning and development, a clear progression pathway to senior leadership, operational experience, line management responsibilities and a competitive starting salary and benefits.

The minimum starting salary for successful candidates will be between £32,448 and £42,762 in the first year, depending on the prison location and working hours (37-41 hours). In the second year, the salary will increase to £41,712-£47,263, and in the third year, it will range from £60,364-£66,180.

If you’re motivated by a desire to make an impact and be recognised for hard work; want a career that offers growth, development, and the opportunity to contribute to society and an interest in the criminal justice system, then we want to hear from you.

There’s leadership. Then there's setting the culture for prison staff to live by. Do you think you’ve got what it takes to be a prison leader of the future? For more information and to apply, go to Prison and Probation Jobs.