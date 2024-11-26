Cambridgeshire family enjoys stress-free move with the help of part exchange

Allison Homes East’s sought after Abbey Park development in Thorney, Peterborough has welcomed three new happy residents with the help of its Part Exchange scheme.

Luke, 37, and Chloe Coker, 36, recently moved into their brand-new Allison home along with their seven-year-old daughter Aivah.

After previously living in a smaller home in Murrow, Cambridgeshire the couple decided they wanted to upsize and enjoy an easier commute to their jobs as a graphic designer and teacher, respectively.

Luke said: “We wanted to be closer to our jobs and the location of Abbey Park was perfect. It’s convenient for work and close to Peterborough city, yet still has a lovely countryside feel.”

The search for the perfect home was a quick one as the couple happened to come across a social media post about an upcoming open day at the development, and reserved a four bedroom, detached The Aspen style home on the day they attended.

Chloe noted: “We knew we would prefer a new build property because the warranty gives you peace of mind. We chose The Aspen because the size and layout were perfect for us and we needed a home office and garage, and we’re really proud of the kitchen.”

The couple used the housebuilder’s Part Exchange scheme to secure their new home, which made the homebuying process a breeze.

Luke commented: “We couldn't recommend Part Exchange enough, it removed all the stress of selling our old house and allowed a seamless move across to our new house, without causing any disruption to us or our young daughter.”

As part of the Part Exchange scheme, Allison Homes East will arrange for a minimum of two independent valuations of a homeowner’s current property. Upon acceptance of an offer, the housebuilder will reserve the buyer’s chosen Allison home, meaning they can relax knowing their dream home is secured and their original home has a guaranteed cash buyer*.

The family are now settled in at Abbey Park and enjoy spending time together in a home that meets all their needs.

Chloe said: “The development has a lovely community feel and our daughter has already made friends.”

Luke added: “We could not be happier with process and the quality of the property. We feel Allison Homes genuinely want customers to have the best experience possible and would definitely recommend them and their properties.”

Abbey Park, situated on Deer Park Way, consists of a stunning range of 68 three and four bedroom detached homes, which all feature solar panels, a garage and EV charging point as standard.