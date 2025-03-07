Busway set to get improved Sunday service – it’s time to explore

David Boden

The Cambridgeshire Busway will see an improved service from April – with buses running up to every 15 minutes – as local people are encouraged to get out and explore our beautiful local countryside and heritage.

The changes, which will come into effect from Sunday 20th April, will make it easier for people from Peterborough and around the region to access the service. They will see Service A increase from hourly to every 15 minutes from St Ives Park and Ride to Cambridge City Centre. This improves the frequency and capacity from St Ives Park and Ride and Orchard Park to Cambridge City Centre. This will replace some journeys on Service B, which will now run hourly.

David Boden, Director of Business Development at Stagecoach East, said: “We are delighted for our loyal Busway customers that they will now be able to access a service every 15 minutes on Sundays. We know that people come from all around our region just to travel on the Busway, because it really is a wonderful way both to get into Cambridge and also to get out into our lovely countryside, maybe to go for a family meal or walk on a Sunday.

“The Busway runs right through some of the most beautiful countryside in our region, and is an easy and great value way to get out and about. Watching the scenery go by as you travel between Swavesey, St Ives, and Huntingdon is a wonderful way to spend time.

“We are so lucky to have beautiful and interesting places to see, like St Ives, Godmanchester, Histon, and Fen Drayton Lakes – so there has never been a better time to get out and explore!”