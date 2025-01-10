Bus passengers get earlier Rail Station stop and improved timetable

By Stephen Kiely
Contributor
Published 10th Jan 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 14:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Commuters looking to travel into London from Peterborough will be able to get an earlier bus to the Railway Station, due to changes that are set to go live in February.

From Sunday 23rd February, Service 6 between Hampton and Peterborough will arrive earlier at the Railway Station for the first London-bound train.

In the week, Service 33, between March and Peterborough, will also have an earlier morning peak trip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Services 1, 2, 3, 4, 5/5A, 31, and 37 will also see minor punctuality updates to their timetables, to help ensure that the timetables match the timings that a bus is actually able to achieve through busy city traffic.

David BodenDavid Boden
David Boden

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are delighted to be make it easier for commuters to get to London to start work early. Our dynamic city relies on its outstanding communications links, and we are proud to play our part in this.

"At the same time, we like to take a down-to-earth approach, meaning that our timetables need to reflect the actual times that buses can achieve through out busy region.”

Related topics:LondonPeterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice