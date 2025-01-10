Bus passengers get earlier Rail Station stop and improved timetable
From Sunday 23rd February, Service 6 between Hampton and Peterborough will arrive earlier at the Railway Station for the first London-bound train.
In the week, Service 33, between March and Peterborough, will also have an earlier morning peak trip.
Elsewhere, Services 1, 2, 3, 4, 5/5A, 31, and 37 will also see minor punctuality updates to their timetables, to help ensure that the timetables match the timings that a bus is actually able to achieve through busy city traffic.
David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are delighted to be make it easier for commuters to get to London to start work early. Our dynamic city relies on its outstanding communications links, and we are proud to play our part in this.
"At the same time, we like to take a down-to-earth approach, meaning that our timetables need to reflect the actual times that buses can achieve through out busy region.”