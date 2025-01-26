Breaking free from diet culture: Local therapist launches life-changing program for women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For decades, Hayley’s life was defined by the number on a scale. From as young as six, she vividly remembers how her weight shaped how others saw her—and how she saw herself. What followed was a cycle familiar to many: years of diets promising happiness but delivering only guilt, shame, and exhaustion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I believed that being thinner would make me happier, more successful, and more worthy,” Hayley shares. “But even at my slimmest, I wasn’t free—I was consumed.”

Now, as a therapist, podcast host, and passionate advocate for women’s well-being, Hayley is using her experience to help others break free from diet culture through her new program, Beyond the Scales, launching locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley’s turning point came a decade ago when she made the bold decision to walk away from dieting altogether. Instead, she focused on rebuilding trust with her body, letting go of shame, and prioritising her emotional and mental well-being over societal expectations. “It wasn’t easy,” she admits, “but healing my relationship with food and myself has been the most transformative journey of my life.”

From the age six, she vividly remembers how her weight shaped how others saw her!

A Kinder, More Sustainable Approach to Health

Hayley created Beyond the Scales as a six-month program designed for women ready to move beyond the endless cycle of dieting and self-criticism. The program focuses on emotional healing, self-leadership, and understanding the complex connections between our nervous system, habits, and well-being.

“This isn’t about willpower or restrictive rules,” Hayley explains. “It’s about learning to truly listen to your body, letting go of the shame tied to weight, and building a compassionate, sustainable relationship with yourself and food.”

To provide a holistic approach, Hayley has brought together a team of experienced professionals—including nutritionists, movement specialists, and mental health experts. Together, they offer personalised guidance and support to help participants reconnect with their bodies and let go of the emotional burdens that have held them back.

“I believed that being thinner would make me happier, more successful, and more worthy,”

Challenging Harmful Norms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley’s mission is clear: to dismantle the harmful norms perpetuated by diet culture and inspire women to reclaim their worth beyond the scale. “We live in a world where weight and worth are so intertwined, and it’s exhausting for so many women. It’s time for a new narrative—one where we value health, happiness, and well-being over numbers.”

Beyond the Scales has already begun to make a powerful impact, helping women in the local community find freedom from the pressures of diet culture. “Watching participants transform—not just physically, but emotionally and mentally—is the most rewarding part of my work,” Hayley says.

A Conversation Worth Having

Hayley believes this is a conversation that needs to be had, not just in her community but on a larger scale. “This isn’t just about food or weight—it’s about how we see ourselves, how we treat ourselves, and how we live our lives. It’s about hope, healing, and freedom.”

With Beyond the Scales, Hayley is determined to create a space where women feel truly seen, heard, and supported. “This is my life’s work, and I’m so proud to bring this program to our community.”

For more information about Hayley Perkins and Beyond the Scales, or to share her story, please contact: [email protected]