Bourne care home joins hundreds of other care home residents for Barchester's Big Quiz

Staff and residents from Barchester’s Wood Grange care home, in Bourne joined fellow keen quizzers from over 260 Barchester care homes and hospitals across the whole of the UK, including Wales, Scotland, Jersey and the Isle of Wight, to put their collective general knowledge to the test.

The Barchester Big Quiz took place on October 29 when Wood Grange got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital had the best quizzers. From historical humdingers and geographical gazumpers to pictorial puzzlers and connective conundrums, the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.

General Manager, Katya said: “We’ve got some excellent quizzers at our home, we are very competitive - several of our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved! We did very well and got a really good score, we can’t wait to see how well we did in comparison with all the other homes.”

Harry, resident at Wood Grange said: “It has been a lovely afternoon. It was wonderful to see everyone in all the other homes joining in. I really enjoyed getting together with my fellow residents to take on the other homes – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”

Wood Grange Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals Wood Grange provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.