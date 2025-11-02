Bewitching tricks and spooky treats at Bourne care home

By Jane Selkirk
Contributor
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 09:41 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 14:28 GMT
Barchester’s Wood Grange care home, in Bourne, was a den of ghoulish activity as the home’s spooky Halloween day got in to full swing.

Residents and staff got in to the spirit of things by decorating the home, holding a pumpkin bowls, hosting a themed Halloween bingo with ghoulish treats.

General Manager, Katya cackled: “Our staff and residents love any excuse for more fun. The home looks fantastically decorated and all the Halloween themed activities were great!”

Rosemary, resident at Wood Grange said: “It has been such a fun day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Halloween spirit. I really enjoyed the pumpkin carving bowls.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Wood Grange Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Wood Grange provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.

