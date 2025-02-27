Be part of our HUG to make sure no one faces death or grief alone

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is delighted to relaunch its Hospice User Group (HUG).

A Peterborough hospice is inviting local people to get involved in its re-launched Hospice User Group (HUG) to help shape the services it provides supporting people through dying and grief.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice’s HUG, which is held virtually every eight weeks, provides a safe space for people to share their feedback, views and ideas on a range of end-of-life care and bereavement services run by Sue Ryder supporting families in Peterborough, Stamford, Rutland, and parts of Cambridgeshire.

And people don’t have to have direct experience of the charity’s services to share their ideas either. Head of Clinical Services, Susan Shackleton explains, “Grief and death are universal experiences unique to each and every one of us, and something we will all need support in facing. But there is no one size fits all as to what we might need when the time comes.

“This is why we need more people to join our HUG to tell us what matters to them so together we can create the right support which is readily available for everyone in Peterborough and our surrounding communities.”

Sarah Wade, is an existing member of the group. She shared why she decided to get involved: "I lost a dear friend two years ago who sadly was not able to receive care from Sue Ryder. When I saw the advert asking for volunteers, I knew I wanted to support a team whose goal is to provide the best care for patients and their families.

“Everyone in the group, whether they’ve been through Sue Ryder’s services or not, shares the same goal of supporting the team by giving feedback on everything from new water machines to reviewing patient welcome packs."

Sarah continued, "One of my proudest moments has been helping with the 15 Steps checklist, which prepares the hospice for the Care Quality Commission’s annual audit. It’s been so rewarding to contribute to improving the care we give."

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice delivers specialist care at its inpatient unit based in Peterborough, in people’s homes via its hospice at home service, via medical, nursing, wellbeing and community support and therapy teams. To make sure the care the charity offers is the best it can be, Sue Ryder is re-launching its HUG to get input from local people.

The Hospice User Group will work alongside Sue Ryder’s Senior Management Team to share feedback and ideas on different aspects of the hospice’s services, from patient care to staff recruitment right through to the development of new services.

Anyone who is passionate about supporting the cause can get involved. Sarah encouraged anyone thinking about joining to take the step: “Don’t be put off if you don’t have direct experience. In our lives, most of us will know someone who needs hospice care at some point. Volunteering gives you the chance to contribute and make a real difference.”

Susan Shackleton added, “We’d love to hear from anyone who would like to find out more about being part of our Hospice User Group. We meet virtually for one hour in the evening every eight weeks and you don’t need to commit to join every session – just join us when you can. You will receive a warm welcome.”

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice HUG meetings will be taking place on 3 April, 29 May, 24 July, 18 September and 13 November 2025,18:30 – 19:30hrs

For more information on joining the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice’s HUG, email [email protected] or call 01733 225900.

To find out more about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/thorpehall