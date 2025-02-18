Barton Manor care home residents receive special gift from Peterborough United
As part of their sponsorship, Barton Manor offers residents the opportunity to attend live matches, enjoy exclusive tours of the stadium, and engage in experiences that bring them closer to the club. Football plays a huge role in many of the residents’ lives, making this partnership an incredibly meaningful one.
Andrea Layton, Home Manager at Barton Manor, said:"Football has the power to bring people together, and our partnership with Peterborough United has been a fantastic way to create special moments for our residents. The joy on their faces when they saw the signed shirt was priceless. Many of our residents are lifelong football fans, and having the chance to watch games live and visit the stadium makes such a difference to their wellbeing. We are incredibly grateful to Peterborough United for their support and can’t wait to build even more unforgettable experiences together."
Opened in September 2023, Barton Manor provides exceptional residential, respite, and dementia care in a warm and welcoming setting. Nestled in the Cambridgeshire countryside, the home prides itself on offering a family-oriented atmosphere, ensuring that residents feel truly at home.
Barton Manor operates on an all-inclusive fee basis, giving residents and their families peace of mind with no hidden costs. This covers everything from 24-hour care and housekeeping to dining, activities, trips out, monthly hairdressing, chiropody, and access to newspapers and magazines - allowing residents to focus on enjoying life in a warm and supportive environment.
For more information about Barton Manor, click here: danforthcarehomes.co.uk/barton-manor