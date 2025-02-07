Alpacas bring joy to Cherry Hinton care home residents

Residents at Cherry Hinton Care Home were treated to a heartwarming visit from a group of alpacas, bringing smiles and excitement to everyone at the facility.

The visit, organised as part of the care home's animal therapy programme, proved to be a delightful experience for both residents and team alike.

The gentle and friendly alpacas strolled through the care home, interacting with residents who were eager to pet and feed them. The visit provided an opportunity for residents to engage with the animals up close, which is known to have therapeutic benefits, including reducing stress and enhancing emotional well-being.

"It was such a joy to see the residents' faces light up as they interacted with the alpacas. The experience brought back fond memories for many and created a truly special moment," said Aga Clark, Business Development Manager at care home.

Resident with Alpaca Buster and Banksy

Animal-assisted therapy has been widely recognised for its positive effects on mental and emotional health, particularly for elderly individuals. The alpacas’ calm and affectionate nature made them perfect companions for the residents, many of whom expressed their gratitude for the visit.

The event was arranged in collaboration with a Wisbech Gorefield Alpacas farm specialising in animal visits. The farm’s handlers ensured that the experience was both safe and enjoyable, allowing residents to feel comfortable while spending time with the animals.

Cherry Hinton Care Home continues to explore new ways to enhance the well-being of its residents, with plans to organise similar visits in the future. The alpacas’ visit was a clear success, leaving a lasting impression and fond memories for everyone involved.