AGE UK to host Winter Drop in event at local care home

Hickathrift House care home in Marshland St James is inviting members of the local community to a free winter advice drop-in session, hosted in partnership with Age UK.

Taking place on Tuesday 25th November at 10.30am, guests will have the opportunity to meet Jo Sage, a visiting representative from Age UK , who will be offering guidance on staying safe, warm, and well during the colder months. Topics will include winter wellbeing tips, accessing local support services, and practical advice for older people and their families.

General Manager Paula Melerski said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Jo Sage from Age UK to Hickathrift House. Winter can be a challenging time for many, and this drop-in session is a great opportunity for people to get free, impartial advice in a friendly and relaxed setting. We’re always here to support our community, and we hope lots of people will come along. If anyone can’t make it on the day but would like to visit us for a chat and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”