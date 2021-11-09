Whittlesey and Yaxley added to Virgin Media O2 ‘Gigabit Network’

Homes in Yaxley and Whittlesey have been connected today

Virgin Media’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service, with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, is the fastest available from any of the major broadband providers in the UK. Virgin Media’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service, with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, is the fastest available from any of the major broadband providers in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of today’s gigabit switch-on, Virgin Media O2 has upgraded thousands of homes in St Neots, St Ives, March, Whittlesey and Yaxley to gigabit speeds.

Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re making great strides ahead in upgrading the UK with Peterborough and Huntingdon the latest area to benefit. We’re now within touching distance of bringing future-proof gigabit broadband to everyone on our network.