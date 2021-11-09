Whittlesey and Yaxley added to Virgin Media O2 ‘Gigabit Network’

Homes in Whittlesey and Yaxley have been added to Virgin Media 02’s gigabit network.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:00 am
Homes in Yaxley and Whittlesey have been connected today

As part of today’s gigabit switch-on, Virgin Media O2 has upgraded thousands of homes in St Neots, St Ives, March, Whittlesey and Yaxley to gigabit speeds.

Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re making great strides ahead in upgrading the UK with Peterborough and Huntingdon the latest area to benefit. We’re now within touching distance of bringing future-proof gigabit broadband to everyone on our network.

“With our gigabit rollout progressing at an unmatched pace, and Peterborough and Huntingdon residents set for a speed boost, we’re building the next-generation broadband network that’s ready for the technology of tomorrow.”

