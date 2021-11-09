Whittlesey and Yaxley added to Virgin Media O2 ‘Gigabit Network’
Homes in Whittlesey and Yaxley have been added to Virgin Media 02’s gigabit network.
Virgin Media’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service, with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, is the fastest available from any of the major broadband providers in the UK. Virgin Media’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service, with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, is the fastest available from any of the major broadband providers in the UK.
As part of today’s gigabit switch-on, Virgin Media O2 has upgraded thousands of homes in St Neots, St Ives, March, Whittlesey and Yaxley to gigabit speeds.
Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re making great strides ahead in upgrading the UK with Peterborough and Huntingdon the latest area to benefit. We’re now within touching distance of bringing future-proof gigabit broadband to everyone on our network.
“With our gigabit rollout progressing at an unmatched pace, and Peterborough and Huntingdon residents set for a speed boost, we’re building the next-generation broadband network that’s ready for the technology of tomorrow.”