The Mayor of Peterborough officially opened a new furniture store in the city today – as the firm pledged support for two much loved charities.

Mayor cllr Judy Fox cut the ribbon at the new Oak&More store, located in Mallory Road, on Friday morning to officially open the new branch.

The branch, which employs five people, opened its doors on Saturday last weekend – but the ribbon cutting ceremony was the official opening the shop.

At the opening, general manager Mark Harrison confirmed that they would be making donations to two charities – Sue Ryder and Little Miracles.

Mark said: We are delighted to be supporting the Mayor’s local charity Sue Ryder, and we will also be making a donation to Little Miracles.

”Being from Peterborough myself, and having experienced the likes of Sue Ryder, it resonates personally, and we are delighted to be able to support these."

Since opening on Saturday, Mark said the store had been well received by shoppers.

He said: “It has been really well received by the general public, we have been absolutely delighted by the support we have received over the past seven days, and we look forward to welcoming lots more people as well.”

The new showroom showcases Oak&More’s commitment to solid build and lasting design, featuring an extensive selection of solid oak pieces alongside comfortable sofas and the widest selection of dining sets in the UK.

Cllr Fox said new businesses like Oak&More coming to Peterborough was a real boost for the local economy.

She said: “I think it is very important, getting shops like this, in Peterborough, making more jobs for people that work here and live here.”

She also praised the donations made to charities, describing the move as ‘absolutely wonderful.’

Paul Isom, CEO of Oak&More, said: “We’ve developed a market-leading range of curated solid furniture, designed for every home.

"This showroom feels like a natural next step for us, and Peterborough is one of the fastest growing cities in the UK, so we feel it’s a perfect home for our first showroom.”

For more information about the store, visit https://www.oakfurnituresuperstore.co.uk/