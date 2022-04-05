Third Peterborough taxi company joins forces with Uber

King Carz has joined forces with Uber. Photo: www.marcelojusto.com.br.

King Carz has become the third company, after Goldstar Diamond Cars and A2B Euro Cars last month to team up with the ridesharing giants. Passengers opening the Uber app in Peterborough can now select the Local Cab option – alongside regular Uber options UberX and UberXL – to book a trip with these three local operators.

Local Cab trips are booked directly with local operators, and all subsequent customer support will be provided by them.

Since the company’s successful pilot of Local Cab last year, the product has launched in a further 24 locations across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Azar Iqbal, Director at King Carz: “We look forward to making Local Cab available to more people in Peterborough. We feel that now, more than ever, a product like Local Cab is needed – with demand for taxis continuing to rise and passengers in need of more options.”

“The partnership with Uber is also enabling us to provide further job opportunities to our drivers and we hope it will attract new recruits to join our fleet.”

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s Regional General Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe: “We were thrilled to launch Local Cab in Peterborough earlier this month – getting more local operators on board was the natural next step.

“This will help to maximise earnings opportunities for more drivers and provide passengers living across the city region with greater choice when booking a ride.”