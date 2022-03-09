Two local Peterborough taxi companies join forces with Uber

www.marcelojusto.com.br

The launch of the Local Cab facility in Peterborough, which has been announced today (March 9), will give passengers the option to book trips with a local operator.

Anyone opening the Uber app in the city can now select the Local Cab option, alongside regular Uber-operated options UberX and UberXL.

Local Cab trips will be passed to two Peterborough operators - Goldstar Diamond Cars and A2B Euro Cars - to fulfil, and all subsequent support will be provided by them.

The arrival of Uber’s new Local Cab product in Peterborough follows a series of previous launches in towns and cities across the UK, including in nearby Northampton and Norwich.

Faz Ali, Manager at Goldstar Diamond Cars, said: “We look forward to making Local Cab available to the people of Peterborough. We feel that now, more than ever, a product like Local Cab is needed – with demand for taxis continuing to rise and passengers in need of more options.”

Nigel Clipston, Operations Manager at A2B Euro Cars, said: “We’re making it quicker and easier for people to get around Peterborough, connecting more passengers with taxi drivers via the Uber app. The partnership is also enabling us to provide further job opportunities to our drivers.”