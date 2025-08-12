Success of Queensgate Craft Fairs leads to new to opening of new independent retail space in Peterborough

A brand new independent retail space is set to open in Queensgate this September.

The new unit will build on the remarkable success and popularity of the regular Queensgate Craft Fair.

‘Treasured’ is set to open on September 8 and offer a curated collection of handmade goods from talented local makers and crafters.

The shop, which will initially be in Queensgate until the end of December- although there is an option to become a permanent fixture in the centre- will will bring together a rotating selection of small businesses, showcasing everything from fresh baked goods and handmade glassware to original artworks, unique gifts, and living terrariums and much more!

Peterborough Craft Fair in Queensgate. Photo: Treasured Craft Fairs.

With traders changing regularly, Treasured offers customers the chance to discover something new, one-of-a-kind, and locally made each time they visit.

Among the featured traders will be: For the Love of Cake, Those Cookies Dough, Kristy Hughes Designs, Christopher Abrams Art, Totally Hooked, See Blue Bear, The Little Wish Club, Handmade by Joolz, Noodle Bug and Eco Treasures.

Owner of Treasured Craft Fairs Aimee Plumridge said: We are all really excited and can’t wait for the opening.

"We are all about celebrating local talent, support independent makers, and offer something truly unique for shoppers in Peterborough.”